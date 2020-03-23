MCO: Two men jailed for two months for assaulting cop

Two men became the first offenders to be jailed today for assaulting a police officer who was conducting his duties in accordance with the movement control order (MCO) imposed by the government from March 18 to 31, to contain Covid-19. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Two men became the first offenders to be jailed today for assaulting a police officer who was conducting his duties in accordance with the movement control order (MCO) imposed by the government from March 18 to 31, to contain Covid-19.

Shop assistant S. Sugendran, 31, and security guard M. Annblagan, 37, were sentenced to two months in prison by Magistrate M. Saravanan in the Magistrates Court here today, after pleading guilty to a joint charge under section 353 of the Penal Code, for using criminal force against Inspector Nik Faidrul Nik Fauzi.

The court ordered both men to serve their sentence beginning today.

The offence was committed at the traffic light junction on Jalan Pantai Permai, Pantai Dalam here on March 19, at 5pm.

Section 353 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of two years, or with a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the police officer was carrying out his official duties in helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in accordance with the movement control order, in an area under the jurisdiction of the Pantai police station when he saw the two men riding a motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

He had flagged them down for a check, but the duo refused to stop and sped away instead.

Nik Faidrul then chased down the suspects and a struggle ensued while he was arresting the two men.

During court proceedings today, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the two men as they had committed the offence during the imposition of the Movement control order.

The two accused who were unrepresented, pleaded for a lenient sentence as they had families to provide for.

In the same court, Sugendran was fined RM2,000 or two months in prison, in default, while Annblagan was sentenced to three weeks in prison, with effect from today, after both men pleaded guilty to failing to produce their identity cards when being questioned by Nik Faidrul.

This second charge was made in accordance with Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 which provides for a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding three years or a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both. — Bernama