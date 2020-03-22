Stay strong and help govt flatten Covid-19 infection curve, foreign minister urges Malaysians

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has pleaded to all Malaysians to do their part and help the government break the chain and subsequently flatten the rate of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has pleaded to all Malaysians to do their part and help the government break the chain and subsequently flatten the rate of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

In an open letter released by the Sembrong MP, marking the fifth day of the movement control order (MCO), Hishammuddin said the restrictions imposed by the government are necessary to combat the outbreak and ultimately save the lives of fellow Malaysians.

“I understand many of us panicked in the beginning, not knowing exactly what to do and how to adhere to the MCO properly. Now, it is becoming much clearer.

“The MCO aims to enforce social distancing, to ensure that Malaysians stay home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through human contact or close proximity with those who are suspected to be carrying the virus. Essentially, the Government wants to flatten the curve to slow the virus down.

“This can save hundreds of thousands of lives. Even for those who don’t experience symptoms, it could be possible that they are carriers of the Covid-19 virus,” he wrote.

Hishammuddin added that a slower infection would also create less stress for our healthcare system.

He also praised medical personnel and other essential services staff who have been working tirelessly against the outbreak.

“Socialising is a key part of our culture. But this pandemic is forcing us to make sudden and drastic changes to our lifestyles, and this will be our new normal for the next few weeks.

“Trade a little of our freedom for the greater good of all Malaysians. Remember, Covid-19 does not discriminate.

He also said that the foreign affairs ministry would not comprise on its efforts to bring back Malaysians abroad but implored those who return to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Last week, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said if the nation does not abide by the MCO set by the ministry, a third wave of a Covid-19 outbreak could occur in the country.

Malaysia is in the fifth day of the two-week MCO that is in effect until March 31 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.