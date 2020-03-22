Malaysians thank medical frontliners with 10-minute applause from the safety of their own homes

The poster urged Malaysians to cheer as a form of thanking the medical frontliners.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — In a small yet meaningful gesture, several Malaysians were caught tonight expressing their gratefulness and thanking those among the medical frontliners and in the essential services, by applauding them from the safety of their own homes for an entire 10 minutes.

Most made themselves heard by clapping and cheering from their balconies, some flashing their torchlights, while several few took it up a notch by lighting off several firecrackers.

Several bewildered residences of condominiums along Jalan Dutamas Raya could be seen on their balconies, initially confused, but later went along with the majority and started cheering themselves.

It remains unclear which individual initiated the 10-minute round of applause, but in true Malaysian fashion, others quickly followed in spreading the positive energy.

For most, it was probably the most noteworthy social event they took part, offering some interesting respite after being cooped up the last five days since the movement control order was enforced.

It is believed those applauding and were reacting to viral poster that was circulated earlier today, which urged Malaysians to show their gratitude to the medical frontliners, for treating those with the Covid-19 coronavirus, by using the power of sound.

“Show your gratitude with the power of SOUND. Calling ALL MALAYSIANS!

“Let’s sincerely thank our medical staff and essential workers; their lives are at risk so that our’s is safe.

“Stand by your doors or balconies to cheer them. Claps, drums, bells or more. We salute you,” read the captions on the viral poster.

This as Malaysia enters its sixth day of a two-week shutdown to break the chain of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has since taken the lives of ten people and infected some 1,306 others as of Sunday evening.