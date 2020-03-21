UTM to conduct cleansing, disinfection after one staff found positive for Covid-19

A worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, March 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, March 21 — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here will conduct a cleansing and disinfection exercise after a staff member was found positive for Covid-19.

In a statement posted on the university website today, the UTM corporate affairs office said the cleansing and disinfection exercise will be carried out through movement record and contact tracing obtained from the Johor Baru Health Ministry operations room.

“A staff member of UTMJB tested positive for Covid-19 from the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh cluster. He is currently being treated at the Permai Hospital in Johor Bahru,” said the statement.

In connection to this, UTM has advised its staff to remain calm and to abide by the movement control order.

According to the statement, UTM staff are not allowed to spread unverified information on Covid-19 in order to preserve harmony.

All staff and students are asked to always comply with the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as outlined by the Health Ministry and UTM.

“It is again stressed that staff and students who participated in the tabligh assembly at the Sri Petaling Mosque who have not yet undergone screening to do so immediately.

“Those who have undergone screening at any outside health facility must also report to the University Health Centre for record purposes,” the statement said.

It said members of the UTM community who want to get up-to-date information on the development of Covid-19 from the UTM Community Facebook page, the UTM Covid-19 official website, https://www.utm.my/covid19/ or at the UTMJB hotline number 010-800 1337, 011-3334 0646 and UTMKL at 016-7962100. — Bernama