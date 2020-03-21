MIC to sponsor repatriation of over 1,000 Malaysians stranded in India due to Covid-19

Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an escalator at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi March 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Foreign Affairs Ministry is set to repatriate 1,116 Malaysians from India as part of the efforts to protect citizens from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, with further efforts in the work.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said there is a total of 1,519 Malaysians still stranded in India, following the decision by New Delhi yesterday to suspend all international flights into India.

“The suspension of flights includes the plans to send specially-rented planes to Mumbai, Chennai dan Tiruchirappalli. However following discussions between Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran, 1,116 Malaysians will be brought back as soon as possible,” he said during a press conference.

The Malaysians will be brought back with six AirAsia A320 planes, via Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Saravanan added the cost of the repatriation, at RM1.05 million, will be fully borne by MIC.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jafar, who was also in attendance, said both the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Transportation Ministry is working alongside Malaysia Airports Berhad to provide MAS flights in bringing back the remaining Malaysians stranded in Chennai and Mumbai.

“To this, the Malaysian High Commission is seeking flight landing approval from the Indian government for the two MAS planes.

“In thanking MIC, I would also like to thank AirAsia and MAS on behalf of the ministry and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin for their willingness to assist Malaysians facing difficulties abroad. I believe public-private partnerships such as this should be followed as an example in times of crisis,” he said.