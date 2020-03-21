7-Eleven begins new operation hours of 7am to 11pm in response to government’s call to restrict movement

7-Eleven will now operate from 7am to 11pm. — Picture from Facebook/7-Eleven Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Popular 24-hour convenience store chain 7-Eleven has announced its new operating hours as part of its initiatives to support the government’s call to curb the spread of Covid-19.

With Malaysians repeatedly reminded to adhere to the movement control order (MCO), the company said it would play its part by shortening its operation hours until the end of the period.

In a statement released on its social media channel, 7-Eleven stated that the chain remained dedicated to providing convenience in meeting essential needs while ensuring the community and their workforce remain safe.

“Therefore, we have made a decision to operate daily from 7am until 11pm, effective today until 31st March 2020.

It additionally stated that its operating hours would be subject to any further advice from the authorities.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and let us all play our part in keeping our community safe.”