Muhyiddin drops Marzuki Yahya as Bersatu sec-gen, no reason given

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya has been removed by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin ahead of the latter’s potential showdown with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Malaysiakini reported that Marzuki received the termination notice signed by Muhyiddin and dated March 18 yesterday.

A source said Bersatu constitution's Article 13.9 was used by the president to relieve Marzuki from his post without any explanation. Neither Marzuki nor his aides have responded yet.

It remains unclear if the removal is valid, as the source said Bersatu's constitution indicates it must be discussed by the party supreme council and gain the chairman’s approval.

The source also said Dr Mahathir was not informed of Marzuki's termination, as the chairman is under quarantine at home since coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Marzuki is a known Mahathir loyalist.

“In the next one or two days, we have to see what is Tun's response to this. Then only we will know (if the termination was valid),” said the source.

Dr Mahathir has been at odds with Muhyiddin since he led Bersatu out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, triggering the collapse of the federal government, and the formation of a new coalition Umno, MCA, MIC, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and others.

With their support, Muhyiddin was subsequently sworn-in as prime minister on March 1. Since then, Dr Mahathir only has the support of a handful of Bersatu MPs, and remains opposed to Muhyiddin's premiership.