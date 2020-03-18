Covid-19 shutdown: Govt says online shopping, delivery of non-food necessities count as essential services

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s guideline clarified that online shopping is categorised as an essential service. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — On Day One of a nationwide suspension of non-essential activities and business to slow the spread of Covid-19, the federal government today released a guideline providing additional information on what are the essential services that are allowed to go on, including online shopping.

While Malaysians are free to go out to places like supermarkets to buy their daily necessities during the government’s two-week restriction of movement order, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s guideline makes it clear that online shopping is an available option as it is categorised as an essential service.

In a list dated March 17 of 20 frequently asked questions (FAQ) for the retail sector, the ministry gave the simple answer of “yes” to the question of whether e-commerce services are essential services.

But beyond just indicating that e-commerce can still go on during these two weeks, the ministry said the warehouse services that support such online buying-and-selling activities may also continue operating.

“Operation of distribution centres (DC) that involve the supply of essential daily needs and food covering e-commerce warehouse, and supporting warehousing services are allowed to continue to operate,” the ministry said in the same FAQ list.

For those wondering if delivery of non-food goods such as sanitary pads is considered as essential items, the ministry also said “yes” in the FAQ list.

The ministry also said that online purchases, delivery and installation at the customer’s house are all allowed during the restriction of movement order period from today until March 31.

