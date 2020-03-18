Covid-19: 117 new cases reported in Malaysia today, bringing total to 790, says ministry

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 80 out of the 117 cases were linked to the tabligh gathering at Kuala Lumpur’s Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque, which ran from February 27 to March 1. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Health Ministry said today it has detected 117 more confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Malaysia to 790.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 80 out of the 117 cases were linked to the tabligh gathering at Kuala Lumpur’s Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque, which ran from February 27 to March 1.

“The ministry would like to inform that 11 cases have been declared free of Covid-19 and discharged today. This brings to a total of 60 cases that have since fully recovered.

“Presently, 15 positive cases are being treated at Intensive Care Units and require breathing assistance,” he said in a statement here.

Of the 790 cases reported as of today, 513 have been linked to the tabligh gathering cluster alone.

No Covid-19-related deaths were reported.

According to the ministry, Selangor tops the list of most cases at 192 followed by Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur at 119 and Sabah at 103.

The remaining states consisted of Johor (88), Sarawak (49), Negri Sembilan (45), Kedah (36), Pulau Pinang (30), Kelantan (30), Pahang (29), Perak (28), Melaka (18), Terengganu (10), Perlis (8) and Labuan (5).

Dr Adham also pointed out that a new regulation, known as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, has been gazetted and is applicable from today until March 31.

“Individuals who disobey any provisions under the regulations, upon conviction, are liable for a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both,” he added.

He also said throughout the restriction of movement order period, no visitors will be allowed into any hospital wards except for emergency purposes.

“Also, within this period, if necessary, only one person is allowed for company during a clinic appointment with the exception of child patients or those requiring aid or an emergency,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said on Monday Malaysia will effectively be hitting pause on all non-essential activities for two weeks from tomorrow (March 18) until March 31 to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus under a nationwide movement control order.

This order covers the whole of Malaysia, with a ban on public gatherings including for any religious, sports, social and cultural events except for supermarkets, sundry goods stores, markets and other places selling daily necessities or things that people would need for their day-to-day lives.

This is the first time Malaysia has enforced such an order.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.