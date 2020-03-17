Sarawak Economic Development Corporation to close popular Santubong tourist attraction to public during Covid-19 shutdown

SEDC said today it is suspending or closing all its public facilities and amenities, including Sarawak Cultural Village, effective March 18 to March 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 17 — The popular Sarawak Cultural Village in the tourist resort of Santubong will be among the facilities that will be closed to the public in line with the federal government’s 14-day movement control order and the state government’s policy directive to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) said today it is suspending or closing all its public facilities and amenities, including Sarawak Cultural Village, effective March 18 to March 31, 2020.

It said basic services will be available at Menara SEDC headquarters at the Isthmus, but regional offices in Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri will be closed.

It said all non-essential stores in Sarawak Plaza and Riverside Shopping Complex will be closed, except for Watsons and Guardian. KFC and Pizza Hut will only be open for takeaways and delivery services.

SEDC said Sara Resorts Sdn Bhd head office at Plaza SEDC and Bowling Centre and hotel facilities and restaurants will be closed (except for existing inhouse guests).

It advised anyone to log on to www.sedc.com.my for further information and clarification.

Meanwhile, state-owned power supplier Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) urged all customers to use online platforms to perform transactions over the coming weeks to limit movement and to minimise face-to-face transactions at all customer service counters, unless absolutely necessary.

In a statement, SEB said digital facilities include mobile app SEB cares which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

It said customers can also view their bills, report technical issues and make enquiries via SEB cares.

“Power bill payments can also be done via online banking and e-wallets, Sarawak Pay, Boost and JomPay,” SEB said.

However, it said minimally staffed customer service counters will be open, except for the counters at Urban Transformation Centres in Kuching, Sibu and Miri, which will close starting tomorrow.

SEB also said customers opting to conduct their transactions at these centres should try to go after March 31 if possible.

It said its 24-hour customer care centre remains operational and can be reached at 1-300-88-3111.

SEB also added that staff and facilities critical to ensuring the provision of electricity will continue to operate from their bases, while its main offices and subsidiaries will be closed and staff will operate virtually or from home.