Report: Police back down on decision to introduce interstate travel restrictions, say Malaysians can travel freely tonight

A group of people are seen gathering outside the Kubang Kerian police station in Kota Baru March 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The police have retracted their decision to compel those wishing to travel interstate during the movement control order to first obtain permission, after their announcement earlier today sparked panic that resulted in stations filled with eager travellers.

A report on Malay daily Berita Harian’s online portal quoted Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador as saying the police have decided to repeal their previous announcement after it triggered hordes of people flocking to police stations looking to get their hands on the permission slips.

“In relation to that, we retracted the restriction, and people can now carry on with their journeys safely, and prudently tonight.

“No restriction will be imposed on them (travelling) until a new decision is made after a meeting about this matter tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier today, Abdul Hamid initially announced that anyone looking to travel interstate during the movement control order, that comes into effect at midnight tonight and lasts until March 31, would have to report to their nearest police stations to obtain permission before being allowed to cross state lines.

His announcement then triggered hordes of people who crowded police stations and district headquarters in an attempt to obtain permission to travel beyond state boundaries during the shutdown.

The IGP's announcement has triggered hordes of people who crowded police stations and district headquarters in an attempt to obtain permission to travel beyond state boundaries during the shutdown. — Bernama pic

Particularly for some, the announcement also caused confusion for those living and working within the capital and Selangor, as Abdul Hamid had previously stated that travelling between areas within the loosely defined ‘Klang Valley’ would not require the police’s approval.

However, photos of successful interstate travel applications made available to Malay Mail showed them being issued a permit to travel from Klang in Selangor to Masjid Jamek in the heart of the city, areas normally considered under Klang Valley.

Malay Mail had been seeking clarification over the contradictions in the statements and practices over the matter from the police before the decision to retract the order was made.