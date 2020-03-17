Malaysia postpones pre-Apec meeting

A woman walks past the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) logo in Cyberjaya December 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Malaysia has postponed a three-day meeting of finance and central bank officials from Apec countries that was scheduled to start today because of the coronavirus outbreak, a government spokeswoman said.

“The decision was made as a measure to protect the safety and health of all delegates as well as the secretariat,” the spokeswoman said in a statement, adding no new date has been set yet.

Malaysia is slated to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November. — Reuters