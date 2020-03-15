Mosque in Shah Alam closed in Covid-19 shutdown

A mosque in Seksyen 27 Shah Alam has been temporarily shut for all prayer times. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A mosque in Seksyen 27 Shah Alam has been temporarily shut for all prayer times, including the daily five times fardhu prayers due to Covid-19 exposure.

Malay daily Berita Harian reported that Masjid Al Munawwarah official, Muhaiyat Husin had issued a statement saying that one of the congregation had been infected with Covid-19 while on holiday in Vietnam, forcing the mosque to close its doors for the time being.

“After evaluating the health risk and the Covid-19 pandemic, we would like to inform the public that Masjid Al Munawwarah, Seksyen 27, is temporarily closed to all activities including fardhu prayers.

“All of our congregation and flock have been advised to pray at home or other mosques and suraus nearby as we wait for further actions from the authorities such as the Health Ministry, Majlis Agama Islam Selangor and the District Islamic Office,” he reportedly said in a statement.

However, the azan (call to prayer) and prayers will be conducted by mosque officials who are on duty as usual but the congregation is discouraged to attend mass prayers.

Notices will be placed at the mosque’s gates to inform the public of its temporary closure.

Muhaiyat had reportedly said that all activities will return to normal after all sanitisation work has been completed and given approval by the authorities or if conditions permit.