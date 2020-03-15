Malaysian Medical Association clarifies 1,000 extra staff tackling Covid-19 from fresh intake, not existing housemen

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran clarified that the additional 1,000 housemen roped in to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19 will come from ongoing intake and not existing staff. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) today clarified that the additional 1,000 housemen roped in to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country will come from ongoing intake and not existing staff.

In a statement today, MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran also said these additional staff will be working in hospitals and wards, and not on the frontline.

The announcement, made yesterday by the Health Ministry, caused some confusion within the medical fraternity as many wondered where the additional staff would come from. It led some to think they might be reassigned from their existing posts to other hospitals to tend to Covid-19 patients.

“We refer to recent media reports on the 1,000 housemen who will be supporting medical staff in managing the Covid-19 situation.

“MMA wishes to clarify that the 1,000 house officers will be additional hands helping in the wards but not on the frontlines. The 1,000 house officers are also from our public healthcare’s ongoing intakes, most recently for April 2020,” said Dr Ganabaskaran.

“MMA feels this will be important to clarify as many house officers were under the impression that they will be placed on the frontlines.”

Yesterday, Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, said the deployment of housemen will begin tomorrow, with a five-day induction course. The course will also include elements on how to handle the outbreak.

Dr Adham also said the housemen will be tasked with treating normal cases since a significant proportion of doctors at hospitals are dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

In light of this, MMA said that trained personnel should be allowed to play a key role in tackling the outbreak, urging the government to consider contract extensions at this crucial time.

“MMA strongly feels that apart from roping in the housemen, the government should consider expediting the renewal of contracts for the Medical Officers, who have just been released from service due to the end of the two-year contracts.

“This will add trained bodies to the pool,” said Dr Ganabaskaran.

“The extension of short-term contracts for those retiring should also be considered to strengthen the wards, clinic and operation theatre pools while the younger generation serve on the frontlines.

Dr Ganabaskaran said there are currently 7,000 General Practitioners nationwide who can also support the Health Ministry in the screening process.

To date, 238 people in Malaysia have tested positive for Covid-19.