Covid-19: Johor’s UTHM suspends lessons, gatherings after one university staff tests positive

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) today confirmed that one of its university staff has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, and that it will be temporarily suspending lessons, activities and gatherings.

UTHM, which is based in Johor, said it was informed by the district health office yesterday that one of its staff members at the Pagoh campus in Muar had tested positive for Covid-19.

UTHM said this staff member is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment at Hospital Permai in Johor Baru.

“As a proactive step, UTHM has conducted tracing of close contacts for identification and has informed individuals who had direct contact with that staff to undergo screening procedures that will be carried out starting March 15, 2020 at the Pagoh campus and the main campus Parit Raja,” it said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, referring to its main campus in Batu Pahat.

UTHM listed the immediate steps that it was implementing, including having all identified close contacts undergo screening today and to only allow them to work from home subject to the district health office’s decision after the screening process.

The university also said it would suspend all teaching and lessons at its Pagoh campus for one week from March 15 (today) to March 19, with further decisions to be announced from time to time.

It said all activities and gatherings involving students and staff at both the main campus and Pagoh campus would similarly be suspended until March 31, with further updates to also be provided.

The university also advised all staff members to always comply with precautionary measures outlined by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to also practise social distancing of at least one metre from any individuals with symptoms of Covid-19.

The university, however, also urged against the sharing of inaccurate information to prevent panic, saying that it would continue to provide the latest updates and share prevention tips.