Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

‘Covid-19 Hour’ tomorrow? Fake news, says Health Ministry

Sunday, 15 Mar 2020 11:17 PM MYT

BY CHAN WAI KIT

The image shared by the Health Ministry on its official Facebook page tonight.
The image shared by the Health Ministry on its official Facebook page tonight.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — If you have come across an e-flyer claiming there will be a “Covid-19 Hour” tomorrow, don’t believe it.

The Health Ministry (MOH) tonight informed Malaysians via its official Facebook page that the “event” a la Earth Hour is nothing but a hoax.

“Warning, all Malaysians! This is FAKE NEWS! We urge everyone not to share or make this viral!” MOH said in its post.

According to the e-flyer, “Covid-19 Hour” is to take place tomorrow (March 16) from 8pm to 10pm.

The image also contains the hashtags #MalaysiaLockDown and #SocialDistance as well as the tagline: “Apart Yet We Are Together”.

It also had a “guideline” on what to do during “Covid-19 Hour” such as, “Don’t leave home!” “Don’t go to public places like supermarkets and restaurants!” and “Pray!”

With 190 new cases as of noon, Malaysia recorded its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 428.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the government will convene a special Covid-19 meeting tomorrow to discuss further measures needed to contain the rate of infection.

Related Articles

In Malaysia