‘Covid-19 Hour’ tomorrow? Fake news, says Health Ministry

The image shared by the Health Ministry on its official Facebook page tonight.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — If you have come across an e-flyer claiming there will be a “Covid-19 Hour” tomorrow, don’t believe it.

The Health Ministry (MOH) tonight informed Malaysians via its official Facebook page that the “event” a la Earth Hour is nothing but a hoax.

“Warning, all Malaysians! This is FAKE NEWS! We urge everyone not to share or make this viral!” MOH said in its post.

According to the e-flyer, “Covid-19 Hour” is to take place tomorrow (March 16) from 8pm to 10pm.

The image also contains the hashtags #MalaysiaLockDown and #SocialDistance as well as the tagline: “Apart Yet We Are Together”.

It also had a “guideline” on what to do during “Covid-19 Hour” such as, “Don’t leave home!” “Don’t go to public places like supermarkets and restaurants!” and “Pray!”

With 190 new cases as of noon, Malaysia recorded its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 428.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the government will convene a special Covid-19 meeting tomorrow to discuss further measures needed to contain the rate of infection.