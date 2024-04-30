KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Rapid Bus is launching the on-demand stage bus transit service in Petaling Jaya by introducing a Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) service around Taman Paramount and Taman Bahagia in Petaling Jaya starting Thursday (May 2).

Its chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij explained that DRT, using vans, allows passengers on routes T785 (LRT Taman Paramount–Kampung Baiduri/ Seksyen 51a Petaling Jaya) and T783 (LRT Taman Bahagia–SS6, SS5 Kelana Jaya) to book services through the Kumpool app.

“Unlike conventional bus services, DRT offers shorter waiting times and travel distances, enabling users to plan their journeys more conveniently according to their schedule and needs,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Yazurin added that DRT services on these routes operate daily from 6am to 11.30pm, with a fare of RM1 per trip payable via cashless methods like Touch n’ Go card, MyRapid Concession Card, OKU Smile Pass or cash.

The implementation of DRT, as announced by the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion last month, aims to provide smoother “first-last mile” connectivity for bus service users to LRT stations.

“The DRT service reduces travel time by skipping stops on routes T785 and T783 when there are no bookings. It also provides more stops beyond the existing ones,” he explained.

Rapid Bus will assess passenger feedback for two to four weeks from May 2, using the same time frame to transition fully from bus operations to DRT vans.

Muhammad Yazurin added that the on-demand transportation mode has been implemented in Wangsa Maju and Setapak and has received positive response, prompting Rapid Bus to launch DRT on several other routes to provide more efficient services to passengers.

Passengers can visit Rapid KL’s official social media or website: www.myrapid.com.my for further information on the implementation of DRT. — Bernama