RIYADH, April 30 — Malaysia are ready to cooperate with Qatar and other countries in West Asia to offer treatment to Palestinians injured in the zionist regime’s attacks said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar made the pledge to the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also the Foreign Minister, during a bilateral meeting between both leaders on the sidelines of the special World Economic Forum (WEF), here yesterday.

During the meeting, Anwar also conveyed Malaysia’s appreciation and gratitude to Qatar for the role the country had played in assisting a Malaysian, Nurul Ain Haron, to get out of Gaza safely in November 2023.

Nurul Ain together with her Palestinian husband Mohamed AM Shaat safely arrived in Malaysia on November 14, 2023 after managing to get out of the Gaza conflict area through the Rafah border crossing.

The Prime Minister also pledged support for the role played by Qatar as a mediator in the Palestine issue.

Anwar also stated that Malaysia were also involved in efforts to channel humanitarian support to Gaza and has thus far flown 100 tonnes of essential goods to assist the people of Gaza, 20 tonnes by sea and distributed 1,500 tonnes through Non Governmental Organisations from Malaysia.

The Prime Minister had also informed his counterpart that he would be visiting Doha and attend the Qatar Economic Forum scheduled in the middle of next month.

The meeting also touched on opportunities to increase investment between both countries as well as increase trade between Malaysia-Qatar which is now worth US$910 million (RM4.34 billion). — Bernama