IGP: Report claiming Guan Eng’s son nabbed in Singapore ‘not true’

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says the report claiming that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s son was arrested in Singapore is not true. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said a report that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s son was arrested in Singapore was false.

This morning, a Chinese vernacular newspaper published a report alleging Lim’s son was detained while trying to smuggle cash into the republic.

“Not true,” the inspector-general of police was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

Neither Lim nor DAP have commented on the report, with the party’s media liaisons directing the press to contact Singaporean authorities for verification.