Covid-19: Petaling Jaya cops postpone meetings with residents

The Petaling Jaya district police headquarters have postponed several of its meetings and gatherings with residents in the wake of the Covid-19. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Petaling Jaya district police headquarters have postponed several of its meetings and gatherings with residents in the wake of the Covid-19.

District police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said meetings scheduled in the near future, will only be done individually or conducted on a small scale, if necessary.

Apart from that, he said, police will also help to trace any individuals needed or suspected of being infected with the Covid-19.

“We are also prepared to help the Petaling District Health Office in locating individuals who are suspected of being infected (with the Covid-19) and who refuse treatment,” he told Bernama today.

He said a coordination meeting will be held between police, the Fire and Rescue Department, Petaling Jaya City Council and the Petaling District Health Office in efforts to curb the spread of the virus. — Bernama