DAP’s Aziz Bari denies Yong's claims about Nga and Ngeh

IPOH, March 11 ― DAP assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari denied that Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and party adviser Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham tried to use him to table a motion of no-confidence against Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as claimed by Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

Aziz Bari said that the party never took such a move and always supported Ahmad Faizal as the mentri besar when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was still the government in Perak.

“No such thing,” he told Malay Mail when contacted, referring to Yong’s accusations.

Aziz Bari also said DAP had not pressured Ahmad Faizal on the issue of giving out permanent land ownership as it was part of their manifesto.

“We did not pressure him. We are just trying to fulfil the manifesto promised by us to the people. The permanent land ownership is for the people in Perak,” he said.

Yesterday, Yong blamed Nga and Ngeh for the fall of the PH Perak state government.

Yong also said the duo had “used” Aziz Barim, who was the former state committee executive chairman, to table a vote of no confidence against Ahmad Faizal, who resigned as the MB yesterday, which then resulted in the collapse.

The Tronoh assemblyman, also claimed many DAP committee members disliked Nga, accusing the latter of “dictatorship”.

Yong revealed this after claiming the duo had used “cyber-troopers” to attack him and A. Sivasubraniam who quit the party, as well as their family and friends.

On Monday, Yong together with Sivasubramaniam (DAP-Buntong) and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (Amanah-Titi Serong) announced their departure from their respective party to become Independents backing Perikatan’s mentri besar.

Ahmad Faizal was still the Mentri Besar at the time of their declaration.

Meanwhile, Perak DAP secretary Wong Kah Woh in a statement today said that the accusations by Yong and Sivasubramaniam against the two DAP leaders were a bald attempt by them to justify their exit from the party.

“Their accusation is expected as they have been criticised by the voters for betraying the people's mandate.

“Both of them won under the PH-DAP ticket. Our mandate to the people is very clear, that is to avoid working with klepotracy Barisan Nasional (BN) government. But the duo had agreed to work together with Ahmad Faizal in the formation of Perikatan Nasional government with BN,” he said.

Wong also said that the party performance has improved under the leadership of Nga and Ngeh and he added that party members are deeply committed to uphold the party's struggle.