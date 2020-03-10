Group lauds govt’s move to reintroduce Higher Education Ministry

Datuk Noraini Ahmad was appointed as the minister of higher education in the new Cabinet unveiled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, March 10 — The Malaysian Academic Association Congress (MAAC) has lauded the government’s decision to reintroduce the Higher Education Ministry, saying it can provide for more focused development of local institutions of higher learning (IPT).

Its president, Prof Datuk Mohd Idrus Mohd Masri, said it was good to have a dedicated ministry as the previous move to park higher education under the Education Ministry had somewhat affected the planning and management of higher education.

“It (reintroduction of ministry) will enable the ministers responsible for education and higher education to focus on their respective agendas based on their different levels (or requirements) and interests,” he told Bernama here today.

Yesterday, Datuk Noraini Ahmad was appointed as the Minister of Higher Education in the new Cabinet unveiled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Commenting on Noraini’s appointment, Mohd Idrus is confident of her ability to steer the ministry and hoped that the well-being of the academic community would be taken care of.

“After the tenure of three ministers, MAAC’s efforts to upgrade the salary and service scheme of the academia have yet to be favourably considered.

“We hope the new minister will give due consideration to ensure lecturers are given the best scheme in the country to keep academicians motivated,” he added. — Bernama