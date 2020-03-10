After missing swearing in, party confirms told Bintulu MP to decline deputy minister post

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has been asked to not accept an appointment as a deputy minister in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet. — Picture via Facebook/Dato' Seri Tiong King Sing

KUCHING, March 10 — Sarawak’s Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed today that its president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has been asked to not accept an appointment as a deputy minister in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

Party secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang told Malay Mail that a discussion among the party’s supreme council members last night decided that the five-term Bintulu MP deserves a full ministership.

“Tiong is a senior parliamentarian and head of as component party of Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

“Based on the power sharing concept, he should be a full federal minister,” Balang told Malay Mail.

Tiong was named as a deputy minister of national unity, under Umno’s Datuk Wira Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Balang said the supreme council members, in their discussion through the WhatsApp chat group, told Tiong not to accept the appointment.

Tiong, who is also the Bintulu MP, did not take his oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon.

Balang said he did not know if Tiong had informed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of PDP’s decision prior to the ceremony.

Balang, however, said the supreme council members suggested that Baram MP Anyi Ngau to take over Tiong’s place in the federal appointment.

Tiong and Anyi are the only MPs that PDP has.