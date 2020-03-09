Saifuddin Abdullah is new Communications and Multimedia Minister

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has been appointed as the new Communications and Multimedia Minister in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s new Cabinet lineup. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced his new cabinet lineup and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has been appointed as the new Communications and Multimedia Minister. The deputy minister is Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

He replaces Gobind Singh Deo, the former minister who was appointed in May 2018 after the 14th General Election. All cabinet ministers including Gobind were removed from cabinet following the resignation of Tun Mahathir as prime minister. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had revoked all ministerial appointments under the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Federal Constitution’s Article 43(5) on February 24, 2020.

Saifuddin is currently an independent MP of Indera Mahkota, Pahang after he quit PKR along with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and nine other MPs. Prior to his new appointment, he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs. From 2009 to 2013, he was also the Deputy Minister of Higher Education II during Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration and between 2008 to 2009, he has also served as the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Co-operatives Development.

Other appointments include YM Tengku Dato Sri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (to be appointed as Senator) as the Finance Minister and Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong as the Transport Minister. Meanwhile, Khairy Jamaluddin has been appointed as the new Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation.

There’s no deputy Prime Minister in the current lineup. Instead, there will be four Senior Ministers that will assist the Prime Minister, namely the Minister for International Trade and Industry (Dato Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali), Defence Minister (Dato Seri Ismail Sabri in Yaakob), Works Minister (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof) and Education Minister (Mohd Darzi Md Jidin). — SoyaCincau