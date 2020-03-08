Dr M says Anwar proposed to be DPM during political tumult, but was snubbed for Dr Wan Azizah

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during press conference in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had reportedly intended to return as the deputy prime minister when Pakatan Harapan had thrown its support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister towards the end of the recent political upheaval.

In a report by theSun, Dr Mahathir however felt the timing was not suitable and insisted instead that the Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would continue to serve as his deputy.

Dr Mahathir also said this was after he received complaints from two prominent civil society leaders on Anwar’s supposed lack of governance skills.

“Anwar is more in tune with politicking rather than as an administrator,” he was quoted saying.

Dr Mahathir also commented on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin supposed current conundrum where the latter had to contend with stubborn political allies.

“Muhyiddin is riding a tiger. If he gets off it, he would probably be eaten, so he has to continue riding it no matter how uncomfortable it is,” he said.

When asked on the proposal by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to ban Umno for irregularities, Dr Mahathir replied it had been discussed but Muhyiddin protested against the ban.

Dr Mahathir said the crises had occurred due to Muhyiddin impatience for the nation’s top post after being given the support by Umno and Pakatan Harapan’s indecisiveness on forming a unity government.

PH had nominated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its prime minister candidate after Dr Mahathir announced that he would form a non-partisan unity government.

However, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was finally sworn in as prime minister after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong believed he had commanded the majority of the Dewan Rakyat rather than Anwar or Dr Mahathir.