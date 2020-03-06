Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka meets 15 state assemblymen

MELAKA, March 6 — Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob today met with all 15 Melaka state assemblymen, 13 of whom are from Barisan Nasional (BN), and one each from PKR and DAP.

All of them were seen gathering at the MITC Hotel in Ayer Keroh before departing at 3.23pm by bus and personal vehicles to the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri’s Office, located 10 minutes away.

Also spotted was Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The meeting was believed to further discuss the appointment of the new Chief Minister of Melaka after the swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister, which was initially slated for today, was postponed to Monday, March 9.

Last Monday, it was reported that former chief minister Adly Zahari had lost the majority support of Melaka state assembly members through the vote of no confidence. — Bernama