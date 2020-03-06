New Johor excos sworn in before Sultan

Johor’s new state executive councillors took their oath of office before Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru March 6, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — Ten members of the Johor state executive council took their oath of office before State Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Bukit Serene here today.

The ceremony was held at the Balai Mengadap of Istana Bukit Serene at 9am.

The state executive councilors who were sworn in were Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali (Semarang), Mazlan Bujang (Puteri Wangsa), Tosrin Javarnthi (Bukit Permai), Ayub Jamil (Rengit), Mohd Solihan Badri (Tenang), Zaiton Ismail (Sungai Balang), Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (Layang-Layang), Mohd Izhar Ahmad (Larkin), R. Vidyanathan (Kahang) and Dr Chong Fat Full (Pemanis).

In his message, Sultan Ibrahim reminded the newly appointed state executive council members that they are working as a team for the benefit of the people.

“Always carry out your duties and responsibilities well. Work together as a team to ensure the economy and interests of Johor are always maintained.

“You all will play a role in uniting the people for the welfare and prosperity of the state,” said Sultan Ibrahim during the ceremony that was published on his official Facebook page today.

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was also present together with Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim during the ceremony.

Also present was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Last Friday, Hasni was sworn-in as the 18th Johor mentri besar before Sultan Ibrahim in Istana Bukit Serene.

The appointment of Johor’s new executive council line-up was made up of elected representatives from the new Gabungan Baharu state ruling coalition that is part of the federal Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The new coalition formed the Johor government after it managed a simple majority in the state assembly following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government last week.

Johor’s ruling Gabungan Baharu coalition, led by Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, consists of Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and MIC.

DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) under the PH coalition will be the new Opposition bloc in the state legislative assembly once it convenes.