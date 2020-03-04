Ramkarpal: Muhyiddin should still convene special parliamentary sitting to prove majority

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said Standing Order 11(3) permits the prime minister to convene Parliament outside of schedule for matters of public interest. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should still call for an urgent parliamentary sitting to demonstrate that he commands the majority the lawmakers despite the postponement of the first meeting this year, said Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.

He said Standing Order 11(3) permits the prime minister to convene Parliament outside of schedule for matters of public interest.

“That a Cabinet needs to be set up should not be used as an excuse by the PM to ignore the pressing question of whether he enjoys the majority in Parliament and a date should be fixed for all MPs to meet in Parliament for the said purpose. Other business of Parliament can be adjourned to May.

“Only the PM has the power to call for such a meeting pursuant to the Rule above and as such, I call upon Muhyiddin to do so immediately,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof announced that Parliament will only reconvene on May 18 instead of next Monday as scheduled before the spectacular change of government.

This delay will deal a massive blow to Pakatan Harapan and its allies that are still hoping to test Muhyiddin’s support in Parliament, which they had planned to do next Monday.

The two months will provide Muhyiddin — who was sworn in as the eighth PM on Sunday — crucial breathing space to establish himself and his new government.