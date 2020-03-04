PKR’s Dr Afif expected to resign as Penang exco today

Former PKR deputy youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin has called for a press conference at his house in Seberang Jaya at 3.30pm today to make a ‘special announcement’. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — Penang state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin is expected to announce his resignation as state exco later today.

The former PKR deputy youth chief has called for a press conference at his house in Seberang Jaya at 3.30pm today to make a “special announcement”.

The invitation to the press conference, sent out by his aide in a Penang PKR WhatsApp group, was titled “Solidarity with Dr Afif Bahardin”.

It is believed that Dr Afif, known as a strong supporter of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, will be announcing his intention to resign from his state exco post under the health, agriculture and agro-based industries committee.

This comes a day after the Seberang Jaya assemblyman stressed that he is still committed to the “reformasi” fight by PKR and Pakatan Harapan.

Dr Afif was served a show-cause letter by his party for allegedly being involved in activities to sabotage the party’s Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka last year.

Yesterday, he said he had explained to the party disciplinary board that he had merely attended the congress.

He also said he leaves it to the party disciplinary board to decide on his fate in the party.

On Sunday, Dr Afif along with party vice-president Chua Tian Chang, known as Tian Chua, were harassed by party supporters as they were leaving the headquarters.

Supporters had shouted “pengkhianat” (traitor) towards them and Chua was also assaulted just as he was getting into his car.