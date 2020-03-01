PAS plays down talk about new Cabinet line-up, says focus is ‘healing the nation’

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a press conference at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The PAS national leadership said today the party wanted the new administration to focus on “healing the nation”, amid speculation over the composition of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

In the first press conference as a ruling party since 1974, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the priority must be to form a government that would immediately revive the economy.

PAS listed driving economic growth as the most urgent agenda, followed by focus on addressing wealth inequality and equitable development.

“What is most important is to save and heal the nation from the political turmoil that has gripped us all,” he said.

Barisan Nasional, PAS and Bersatu MPs formed a new alliance Muhyiddin dubbed “Perikatan Nasional” in the wee hours leading to his nomination before the Agong.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister this morning amid lingering disagreement over whether the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president has the support of at least 112 federal lawmakers.

With PAS now in power, opponents are claiming the Islamist party will use its influence to pursue an agenda of religious conservatism.

Abdul Hadi was coy when asked what policies his party would propose now that it is part of the federal government, merely reiterating the call to focus on Malaysia’s economic growth.

“Driving the economy (up), that’s it,” he said.