Mukhriz says trying to convince Bersatu that Muhyiddin wasn’t meant to be PM

PUTRAJAYA, Mac 1 — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said he and his supporters will seek to convince all levels of the party that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was allegedly never its candidate for prime minister.

He told reporters this after meeting with some Bersatu leaders here.

“Today’s meeting was impromptu. We wanted to inform and update our members on what’s transpired as there were a lot of baseless accusations being hurled around.

“We gave them a chronology of what happened behind closed doors and two key points were highlighted which number one, we never nominated anyone apart from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the next prime minister never Muhyiddin,” Mukhriz said.

“Secondly, the supreme council had asked Tun to retract his decision to resign as party chairman. So any other rumours that were flying around were untrue.”

He also said rumours that Dr Mahathir was asked to leave Bersatu were false.

Mukhriz said he did not fear being sacked from Bersatu over his continued resistance against Muhyiddin.

“As for getting sacked that’s a risk we have to take. I’m used to getting sacked.”