Four new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, says Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Four more positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported, bringing the number in the country to 29.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 26th case is a 52-year-old man who had visited Shanghai, China in mid-January.

He said the man came down with fever and sore throat on February 27 and received outpatient treatment at a private hospital on the same day.

“Covid-19 detection screening tests conducted on him turned up positive yesterday and he was admitted to the isolation ward of Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment while the source of the infection is being investigated and tracing of close contacts is being carried out,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 27th case is a 20-year-old trainee nurse who was on short-term attachment to a private hospital which treated case 24.

“While contact tracing activities were conducted by the District Health Office, she was identified as one of the close contacts of that case.

“On February 21 and 22, she handled that case without wearing any personal protective equipment (PPE) and on February 27 she came down with cough and was confirmed Covid-19 positive yesterday. She has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he added.

He said the 28th case is a 45-year-old man who is a colleague of case 25.

“He, case 25 and another colleague have travel history to Milan, Italy from February 15 to 21. When close contact tracing was done, he was found to have symptoms since February 26 and Covid-19 tests were confirmed positive on February 29.

“He has been admitted to the isolation ward of Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment and further monitoring,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said case 29 is a 35-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital on February 21.

“She shared a room with case 24, who at that time was not known to have contracted Covid-19 yet. On February 25, she was allowed to return home and on February 27 she began to feel unwell but did not seek treatment.

“She was identified as a close contact of case 24 and was confirmed Covid-19 positive and has been admitted to the isolation ward of Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 22 of the 29 Covid-19 patients in the country had recovered and been discharged while the remaining seven are still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a national-level meeting on the management of suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients at private hospitals and clinics was held today.

The meeting was to update private medical practitioners on the latest situation of Covid-19 to ensure that they would be better prepared to respond to any unexpected developments, he said.

The public can get further information on Covid-19 by calling the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre infoline at 03-8881 0200 / 03-8881 0600 / 03-8881 0700 or emailing [email protected]. — Bernama