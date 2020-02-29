Sabah’s Warisan confirms still supporting Dr M as PM

Parti Warisan Sabah today maintained its previous stand to continue backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the next prime minister. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Parti Warisan Sabah today maintained its previous stand to continue backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the next prime minister.

The Sabah-based party, which has nine MPs, became the latest to publicly affirm its support for Dr Mahathir after he announced this morning that he has the numbers to be the next prime minister.

“Parti Warisan Sabah is consistent with the stand before this which is to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister,” the party said in a statement following the party’s leadership meeting today.

Following the meeting, Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua was quoted saying in the statement that the party is maintaining its previous position of supporting Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

MORE TO COME