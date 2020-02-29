Muhyiddin’s allies rejoice, says appointment should not be questioned

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin celebrate in front of the latter’s house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Allies and supporters of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who will be sworn in as the country’s next prime minister tomorrow rejoiced and feels vindicated after a topsy-turvy week in Malaysian politics.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan told the press that the alliance of his party, Umno, Bersatu and members of Sarawak Parties Coalition (GPS) managed to give 114 votes, just two pass the minimum majority votes of Parliamentarians to form a government.

“He received 114 votes (MPs). This is not a minor government (simple majority) but a majority from 222 MPs.

“PAS would like to congratulate Muhyiddin for being chosen according to the democratic process and the appointment should not be questioned by any parties,” he said.

Meanwhile his counterpart from Umno, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, thanked the supporters and the party’s allies for resolving the crisis according to the constitution and regulations.

He said that with the appointment of Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister, people will no longer be in a state of confusion.

“There will be no detailed statement for fear of misinterpretation, only gratitude can see the process going well, that’s all I can answer,” he said.

Annuar, however, declined to comment about Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad, who was Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate.

“Don’t be overjoyed. We are still a family.

“After this, we must help the prime minister develop the country,” said the Umno secretary-general.

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin is pictured in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Meanwhile, former PKR vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin said she feels vindicated and relieved that they finally made Muhyiddin as the next prime minister.

“Alhamdulillah, one week of hard work.

“We manage to make Tan Sri Muhyiddin as the prime minister of Malaysia.

“It’s an exciting time after one week of ups and downs,” said the Ampang MP.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Meanwhile, her counterparts, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah did not want to comment but merely replied “Alhamdulillah (Praise to God)” when approached by reporters.

More and more supporters were seen coming to Muhyiddin’s house.

The former Pakatan Harapan Home Minister is scheduled to take his oath in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara tomorrow morning.