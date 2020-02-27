PKR comms chief confirms Ranau MP yet to officially quit party

PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil clarified today that Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin has not formally resigned despite a previous statement placing him among 11 federal lawmakers who left the party. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil clarified today that Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin has not formally resigned despite a previous statement placing him among 11 federal lawmakers who left the party.

After PKR sacked Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin on February 24, the two and nine other MPs including Jonathan issued a statement saying they have left the party to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

They were subsequently expected to join Bersatu, but confusion arose today when Jonathan wrote on Facebook that he did not resign from PKR. The post has since been removed.

“It’s better to ask him. We have not communicated anything formal,” Fahmi said after an informal meeting of Pakatan Harapan leaders at the Eastin Hotel here.

Sabah PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua also said that reports of Jonathan being part of the Azmin faction that quit the party were untrue.

Chua said Jonathan was still a supporter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and claimed the Ranau MP told him personally that he has not left the party.

Jonathan’s true status remains unclear, however, as he replaced his denial with another post saying any issues regarding his position in the party will be discussed with the party’s committee and bureau later today.

The departure of Azmin’s 11 and Bersatu’s exit from the coalition effectively brought down the PH federal administration.