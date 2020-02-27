Pakatan leaders sighted at Eastin Hotel, keep mum over meeting agenda

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was among the Pakatan leaers sighted at Eastin Hotel this afternoon. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders were spotted at the Eastin Hotel here this afternoon.

The leaders have, however, been tight lipped about the agenda of the meeting, and why it is being held here and not at its usual base at the PKR headquarters 10 minutes away in Merchant Square.

Among those sighted entering the hotel’s upper floors were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Lim Kit Siang, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Dr Lee Boon Chye.

Fahmi Fadzil, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, Wong Chen, Larry Sng, Gobind Singh Deo, and Khalid Samad were among the others sighted.

Anwar avoided speaking to reporters when he walked past, only uttering: “I have a meeting,” before entering the elevator.

Merbok MP Nor Azrina Surip did say however that there was a PKR meeting held at the hotel that preceded the PH meet.

“Earlier PKR had a meeting here in the hotel but I cannot reveal details of that agenda,” she said.

Batu MP P. Prabakaran said the meeting among the leaders was just to update everyone on the current situation.

“It is just for the updates over the current situation.

“The leaders will update you guys,” he said before walking away.

It was also learnt that neither PH nor Anwar have been summoned to Istana Negara by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong today.

“So far it is just this meeting, there are no plans for that (going to palace), no one has been summoned,” said a source.