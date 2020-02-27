Johor Pakatan claims support of 28 reps, state effectively in deadlock, again

Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan (centre) announces Johor Pakatan Harapan has 28 assemblyman tonight at the Grand Paragon Johor Baru hotel in Johor Baru. Seated beside him is Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (in red) and Dr Chong Fat Full (far right) — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced it has the backing of 28 out of 56 assemblymen tonight.

The situation continues the political impasse as Johor effectively has a hung government.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Aminolhuda Hassan said the coalition now has the solid support from 28 state lawmakers, rejecting an earlier announcement of a new government with the alliance of the state chapters of Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

“We have the support of nine assemblymen from Amanah, 14 from DAP and five from PKR.

“The new coalition does not have any advantage to form the next government but we have and qualifies to lead the state,” Aminolhuda told reporters at the Grand Paragon Johor Baru hotel here.

Present were all 28 PH assemblymen from DAP, PKR and Amanah including Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who is also Amanah deputy president.

PKR’s Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full, who was earlier reported to have supported the new Bersatu-BN-PAS coalition was also standing with other PH reps in a show of support.

Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal had earlier today said the new coalition will present the mentri besar nominees to Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as part of its preparations to form the state government.

He said the newly formed and still unnamed coalition has already received the endorsement of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Johor Palace had issued a statement earlier in which Sultan Ibrahim said he hoped the new coalition government could be formed immediately, following a deadlock in the state.

Bersatu, BN and PAS had at that time claimed to have secured a simple majority in Johor with an unidentified PH assemblyman’s pledge of support tipping the scales in their favour.

Previously, PH had 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Parti Amanah Negara and five from PKR.

Bersatu withdrew from PH on Monday, following the resignation of its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

The 94-year-old has since been appointed interim prime minister and is reinstated as Bersatu chair.