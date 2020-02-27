Fast food restaurant fined RM25,000 for negligence in workplace safety

Lee Weng Hua, who represented Pizza Hut Restaurants Sdn Bhd, entered a guilty plea to a charge under Section 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 before judge Norashima Khalid. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 27 — The Sessions Court here fined a fast food restaurant RM25,000 after its director pleaded guilty to negligence in workplace safety which caused a worker to suffer brain damage.

Lee Weng Hua who represented Pizza Hut Restaurants Sdn Bhd entered a guilty plea to a charge under Section 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 before judge Norashima Khalid.

The offence is punishable by a fine of not more than RM50,000, a jail sentence of not more than two years, or both.

According to the charge sheet, the restaurant is accused of failing to ensure safe workplace conditions at around 7pm of October 10, 2019 at its Batu Gajah branch, which resulted in an accident that caused Muhammad Hafizzudin Redzuan, 21, to suffer permanent disability.

Muhammad Hafizzudin, who worked as a rider in the restaurant, was hit by an electric shock while helping to clean the ice maker machine.

Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) prosecuting officer Rashidah Hamdan earlier requested for the maximum punishment under the law.

Norashima then fined the restaurant RM25,000, in default six months' jail.

She also ordered the restaurant to pay RM15,000 as compensation to Muhammad Hafizzudin’s family.