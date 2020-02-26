‘Reformasi’ chants ring out at Istana Negara as PKR MPs meet Agong (VIDEO)

A PKR supporter leads chants outside Istana Negara February 26, 2020. ― Picture Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Dozens of mostly PKR supporters gathered about 50 metres from one of Istana Negara’s gates today as their party’s MPs attend Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s second interview session this morning.

Chants of Reformasi rang loud and clear while abuse was also hurled at former leader Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction.

The supporters also chanted “Bye-bye Ampang” and “Bye-bye Gombak”, referring to Azmin and Zuraida Kamaruddin’s parliamentary seats.

Zuraida and her other supporters had previously posted videos of them waving PKR goodbye.

A representative from the group who only wants to be known as Mat said they are “true supporters” of PKR and want the party to continue to fight for the benefit of voters whatever the result.

“True supporters will always support the party leader whether they win or lose,” he told Malay Mail.

They were also joined by supporters of Parti Amanah Negara and former ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who also waved their flags.

10 buah kenderaan termasuk sebuah bas dua tingkat dipercayai membawa Ahli Parlimen PKR dilihat memasuki Istana Negara melalui pintu 2 pada pukul 10.40 pagi. pic.twitter.com/c4qWrRvrWO — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 26, 2020

Most of PKR’s 39 MPs arrived on an open-top double-decker tour bus earlier.

Amanah MP’s are scheduled to arrived around 12.30pm while the Azmin’s 11 MPs who left PKR on Monday is scheduled to come around 1pm.