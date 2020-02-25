Selangor MB: Pakatan will continue to govern state

Amirudin said an agreement was reached between heads of PH component parties as well as Bersatu that the state remains unaffected by the turmoil. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue to govern Selangor under the current political arrangement even as one of its component members have left the coalition, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

The PKR leader said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj has been informed of the decision and has granted his approval.

“His royal highness was satisfied with our explanation that the current state government would remain committed to see through the mandate accorded to it by the people of Selangor at the 2018 General Election,” he said in a statement.

“And his majesty has given his approval for the Selangor state government to resume normal duties.”

Amirudin led a delegation that included Selangor’s PKR, DAP and Amanah leadership to meet the Sultan this morning, as political crisis continues to engulf the coalition that lost federal power barely two years in power.

Amirudin said an agreement was reached between heads of PH component parties as well as Bersatu that the state remains unaffected by the turmoil.

“Before our audience (with the Sultan) I and chairmen of other component parties including Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari who is the chief of Selangor Bersatu had met to discuss where to go from here,” he said.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the party’s departure from PH yesterday in a move that effectively ended the coalition’s hold on power.

The subsequent resignation of prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad cemented the PH government’s collapse and added fire to the raging turmoil, with the ripple effects now felt in the stock market.

Earlier today, Adly Zahari appeared to have announced his resignation as Melaka chief minister on Twitter, as PH is believed to no longer hold the majority in the State Legislative Assembly.

For now, the status of other state governments helmed by the broken coalition remains although analysts believe the arrangements may be too frail to last long.