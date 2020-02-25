Sarawak Pakatan chief criticises former PKR MPs for abandoning party

Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he is pleased that all Sarawak DAP’s federal and state lawmakers are steadfast with the party through thick and thin.— Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 25 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen today expressed regret that three federal lawmakers from the state PKR chose to quit the party to allegedly join Umno and PAS in forming a new federal government.

He said the decision by Selangau MP Baru Bian, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin was not only a betrayal of PKR but also the trust that voters had placed in PH in the 14th general election.

“Their alignment with (former) PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction to topple the democratically elected Pakatan government has brought chaos to the country and paralysed the whole government,” Chong, who is also the Sarawak DAP chairman, said.

“With their exit from state PKR, we expect a re-alignment of the Sarawak PKR leadership,” he said, adding that the state PH will meet in the near future to decide on the next course of action now following the change in the state PKR leadership and the exit of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia from Pakatan.

Chong, who is now a former deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, believed that that Sarawak PH will be more united and resolute to face the state election due next year.

“I assure the people of Sarawak, come what may, the state PH will always stay true to its original political struggle to bring reforms to Sarawak and Malaysia for betterment.

“The departure of a few leaders from the PH component parties will not deviate the whole state PH from its course,” he said.

Chong said he is pleased that all Sarawak DAP’s federal and state lawmakers are steadfast with the party through thick and thin.

“The Sarawak DAP members as well as the members of state Parti Amanah Negara and those remaining in PKR have also shown great strength and undivided support for the leadership in this difficult and uncertain times,” he said.