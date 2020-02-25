Penang Transport Master Plan among infrastructure projects to go on, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow outside Seri Mutiara, the Penang Governor’s residence, in George Town February 25, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 25 — Despite the political uncertainty at the federal level, Penang will continue to implement various infrastructure projects including the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) to spur the state’s economy, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said all the projects, especially the PTMP will go on as it brings benefit not only to Penang but to the country.

“We started PTMP when we were not part of the federal government, so we don’t think we will be stopped as we have been working on it for so many years now,” he told Bernama, here today.

Earlier, Chow had received a courtesy call from Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Nurini Kassim and Editor-In-Chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

Chow, who is also Penang DAP chairman, said the infrastructure projects will spur industries, attract investors and alleviate traffic congestion by providing alternative routes.

The PTMP project, estimated to cost RM46 billion, encompasses an undersea tunnel connecting the island to the mainland, highways, light rail transit (LRT), monorail and a bus network on the island and Seberang Perai.

Apart from the PTMP projects, the Penang airport expansion and construction work on the redevelopment of the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal are among the infrastructure projects in the state which are expected to take off this year.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition made up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah, has run into problems at the federal level. — Bernama