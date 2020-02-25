Melaka peaceful and under control, says police chief

State police chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim also called on the public not to disseminate misleading information or commit acts which could disrupt public order. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Feb 25 — Melaka police have assured that the situation in the state remains under control, and warned the public not to speculate on the country’s current political situation and create uncertainties among the people.

State police chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim also called on the public not to disseminate misleading information or commit acts which could disrupt public order.

He said police were aware of the current situation and were prepared for any eventuality following a possible realignment of the political landscape after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“We also call on the state’s political leaders, supporters of political parties and the public to remain calm and have confidence in the police to handle the current situation.

“So far, security and public order in Melaka are under control. We hope tourists who intend to come here are not worried because the situation is as normal, and we hope everyone will cooperate and obey the law,” he said at a press conference at the Melaka police headquarters, here, today.

Meanwhile, Mat Kasim said police busted a drug trafficking syndicate after uncovering a mini laboratory at a house in Machap Umboo, Alor Gajah, on February 22.

He said the first round of arrests involved two local men during a raid on a swiftlet bird’s nest-building located about 100 metres from the house, at 1.30 am, after the suspects allegedly broke into the premises to steal.

“Following the arrest of the two individuals, police raided the house and found drugs suspected to be heroin weighing 531 grammes and 16.37 grammes of caffeine worth a total of RM33,000, besides arresting two other male suspects at the house,” he said.

Mat Kasim said police also seized various equipment and materials used to process drugs, jewellery, three cars, a motorcycle, bird’s nests and other items worth a total of RM326,000.

He said urine tests found all four suspects, aged between 32 and 57, with past criminal records to be positive for morphine

“They are being remanded until Feb 29. The case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 457 of the Penal Code for house break-in,” he said. — Bernama