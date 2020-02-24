PKR comms chief: Saifuddin Abdullah no longer speaks for Pakatan

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is no longer the chief of the Pakatan Harapan secretariat. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is no longer the chief of the Pakatan Harapan secretariat, PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil confirmed today following the former’s departure from PKR.

The PKR communications chief said this meant Saifuddin should not be relied on for information regarding the coalition’s affairs.

“[Saifuddin] obviously is no longer chief secretary of Pakatan Harapan. Members of the media can contact any of the sec-gens or organising secs for info on tonight’s PH presidential council meeting,” Fahmi wrote on Twitter.

Saifuddin was among the 11 MPs aligned with Datuk Ser Azmin Ali who left PKR to become independent following an abortive federal power grab yesterday.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister and Bersatu chairman today, in response to yesterday’s political machinations.

Both PKR and DAP have said he was not involved in the plot.