Gerakan has no intention to return to BN, join other coalition, says president

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau (centre) speaks to reporters during the Chinese New Year Open House hosted by Gerakan at the PGRM Tower in Kuala Lumpur January 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) has no intention of returning to Barisan Nasional (BN) or joining any political coalition just yet, said its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

“At the moment, we have no such intention,” he told reporters briefly before chairing the party’s emergency meeting at the Gerakan headquarters here today.

Gerakan left BN in June 2018 following the coalition’s defeat in the 14th General Election.

Meanwhile, Lau said the meeting was held to discuss the current development in the country’s political landscape.

“If there is a new prime minister, for example, we discuss how Gerakan as a political party can play a role in the country’s political arena,” he said. — Bernama