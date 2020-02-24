Agong removes Pakatan ministers after Dr M’s resignation as PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Members of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet have been relieved of their duties following his resignation as the prime minister today, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali announced tonight.

Mohd Zuki said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong assented today to the revocation of the ministers’ appointments on the prime minister’s advice as provided for under the Federal Constitution’s Article 43(5).

“In relation to that, the duties of the members of the administration (covering the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries) cease on the same date,” he said in a brief statement.

Earlier today, Mohd Zuki also announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation and appointed him as the interim PM until a successor is named and a new Cabinet formed.

The Attorney General’s Chambers also announced earlier that a caretaker government will be formed following Dr Mahathir’s resignation.

