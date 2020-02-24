In latest update on Covid-19 in Malaysia, Amanah’s Dzulkefly tweets goodbye as health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad at a media conference on the latest situation concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad signalled his last day as health minister today in a tweet to update the Covid-19 outbreak in the country today.

The Kuala Selangor MP’s Twitter post announcing the full recovery and discharge of two more Covid-19 patients out of 22 cases in total was a thin silver lining for the country with Pakatan Harapan (PH) now embroiled in a political crisis that has many speculating on a change of government.

The two recent discharges were patients from the 14th and 19th cases.

“AlhamdulilLah! 2 lg kes COVID-19 pulih sepenuhnya & discaj hari ini. TIADA kes +ve baru,” he posted. “Kes-14 & Kes-19 sblm ini dirawat di HKL. Jumlah yg tlh pulih sepenuhnya & discaj hingga hari ini 20 org. 2 masih dirawat di wad dan stabil,” Dzulkefly tweeted about 3pm.

“Tweet saya terakhir sbg YBMK. TK!”

[Translation: “AlhamdulilLah! 2 Covid-19 cases were fully cured & discharged today. NO MORE new cases. Case 14 and case 19 were treated at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur. The total number of those cured and discharged up until today is 20. 2 remain warded and are stable. My last tweet as the YBMK.”]

YBMK is short for the Honourable Health Minister.

At the time of writing, Dzulkefly’s post received close to 7,000 likes and over 8,000 retweets, testifying to his popularity.

Malaysians and medical experts worldwide have praised Dzulkefly and the Health Ministry for staying on top of the coronavirus outbreak since its spread from the epicentre in Wuhan, China.

Whether or not today would be his last day as the minister remains unclear with the political tussle between PH, splinter parties and the Opposition seemingly nowhere close to an end.

At the time of writing, PKR president and PH’s prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is still at Istana Negara where he had been granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The meeting between the two took place shortly after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced his resignation as prime minister.