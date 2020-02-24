Salahuddin apologises to farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen

Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today apologised to all farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen for any shortcomings after trying to do his best for one year and eight months while steering the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today apologised to all farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen for any shortcomings after trying to do his best for one year and eight months while steering the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA).

In a statement issued amid talks of an impending changing political landscape in the country, Salahuddin who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president, said he had been championing the fate of farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen while with the ministry.

“If I still failed, I once again wish to apologise to all of you.

“My time at the MOA is only up to this and I pray that your fate will continue to change under the new leadership of the MOA,” he said. — Bernama