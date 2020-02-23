Report: Najib claims signed SD to back new government but with condition

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak asserted that he was among federal lawmakers who made statutory declarations supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to head up a new coalition government.

The Pekan MP told news portal The Malaya Post about the SD, amid mounting speculation over Pakatan Harapan’s future as the ruling coalition.

“Yes I’ve signed it (the SD), but conditionally,” he was quoted as saying.

His admission supports previous speculation that a group of federal lawmakers aligned to Dr Mahathir have signed similar declarations in a bid to have him stay on as PM and prevent PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding him.

Speculation gained momentum today after leaders of the political parties allegedly planning a new coalition government were granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this evening.

These include Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Sources also confirmed that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was among those who met the Agong.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran asserted tonight that Azmin has resigned from PKR while Bersatu was on the cusp of leaving PH.

Any new coalition will require the support of 112 federal lawmakers from the country’s 222 to form the government by a simple majority.