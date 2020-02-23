Man who slashed elder sister to death in Jinjang remanded

The man who slashed his elder sister to death with a machete in Jinjang Utara here on Friday has been remanded. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The man who slashed his elder sister to death with a machete in Jinjang Utara here on Friday has been remanded.

Sentul Police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said the police obtained a week-long remand to detain the suspect until Friday (February 28) to facilitate investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect has no mental illness, he told Bernama here today.

On Friday, Bernama reported that the woman was slashed to death by her younger brother over suspected property dispute. — Bernama